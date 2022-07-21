UPDATE: The board has rejected the settlement agreement, sending it back to the chancery court judge to make a ruling.

Board members decided to debrief, stating they would like to see a settlement that makes clearer definitions of police patrols on Station Street and property lines to make responsibility more clear.

Michael Hardin, manager of neighboring bar Westbound, explains the problem is not security officers but management. He says he has lost customers because they don’t feel comfortable coming to the area.

The beer board is now hearing a violation by the bar that took place on Jan. 22 for operating a disorderly place. Joyce’s lawyer, Scott Maucere, says they were not notified the board would be hearing the issue. The violations are on the agenda.

Maucere says there is no evidence the incident ever took place. In a police report, a woman says she was fondled inside The Blue Light and then punched him.

Officers said they saw the fight occur.

Board members pass on the violation, saying they want to see body camera video of the incident and want parties involved in the incident to be present for the discussion.

Stay with Local 3 as this story continues to develop.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Local 3 is at Chattanooga’s Beer & Wrecker Board meeting this morning where members are discussing a settlement reached with the owners of The Blue Light over several pending citations.

Attorneys and members are outlining the plan for the first time publicly. It includes an eight-month probationary period for pending violations, and a monetary settlement on a violation that took place on Halloween. It also includes a public safety plan the bar would follow.

It centers around an incident on Halloween, when police officers had warned Brian Joyce, the bar owner, about gang violence at the bar.

The settlement would also put two additional violations, which occurred earlier this year, on hold. It stipulates no other violations can occur between no and March of 2023, as agreed upon by Joyce and representatives of the city.

The owner of the Comedy Catch, a neighboring business, spoke to the board, explaining that continuing incidents have occurred since the incident on Halloween.