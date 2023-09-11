UPDATE: Chattanoogans showed up in droves to welcome home a local hero, and Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Larry Taylor with a parade and ceremony today.

Almost one week ago, Taylor was presented the Medal of Honor at the White House by President Biden.

Several groups showed up to support Taylor, and help with the city event.

The parade kicked off at 11:30 a.m. near the Read House, and made its way down towards the river, to a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center that was attended by several dignitaries, including one of the four men Taylor rescued Retired Army Sgt. David Hill, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Chattanooga Mayor Kelly, and Hamilton Co. Mayor Wamp.

Taylor is a resident of Signal Mountain.

He grew up in St. Elmo and went to Chattanooga High School when it was on East 3rd, where CSAS is now. Taylor graduated in 1961 and then enrolled in UTC, graduating in 1966, and later serving in the Vietnam War.

Captain Taylor previously received the Silver Star for action while engaged against a U.S. enemy or in military operations involving a conflict with an opposing force.

An permanent exhibit dedicated to Taylor will be inside the Medal of Honor Museum, that will include a Vietnam era Cobra helicopter, like Taylor flew, and is scheduled to open within the next year.

WATCH LIVE:

PREVIOUS STORY:

Last Tuesday, Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House.

This morning, Chattanooga is preparing to welcome him home with a parade, beginning at the Read House at 11:30 a.m.

He joins five others from our area who have claimed the most prestigious decoration offered to veterans by the United States military.

Mayor Tim Kelly is encouraging everyone to line Market Street and display the city's spirit in welcoming home Army Captain Larry L. Taylor, who is a native of Signal Mountain.

"Many, many times the Medal of Honor is awarded posthumous and we're lucky to still have Captain Taylor with us and we should celebrate him while we still do,” says Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., high school bands, JROTC units, ROTC units, veteran organizations representing all branches of the military, and varying conflicts from the Vietnam War to the War on Terror will begin their march down Market Street in the parade.

The parade will also feature a special flyover of multiple Vietnam era Cobra, like Taylor flew, and modern-day Apache Helicopters.

All led by the grand marshal, Taylor himself, alongside the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard and Band from Fort Riley, Kansas. The parade is estimated to last for 45 minutes.

At 1 p.m., the parade will conclude with a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Local, state, and national representatives, including Mayor Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, General BB Bell of the National Advisory Board for the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, the 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Support, and Medal of Honor Recipient Sergeant Leroy Petry will all speak at the ceremony.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp commented on Taylor’s character, saying, “There is no greater role model to represent the values of Hamilton County than legendary Vietnam veteran Larry Taylor, whose valor as a Cobra pilot is finally being appropriately recognized. All residents of Hamilton County should take great pride in sharing this once-in-a-lifetime celebration with our hometown hero.”

CDOT is encouraging people to plan additional travel time before and after the parade, and to utilize alternative routes if they are not participating.

Riverfront Parkway or Main Street are the routes being recommended to use as alternatives.

Taylor is the sixth Medal of Honor recipient from the Chattanooga area. From Tennessee are Sequatchie County’s Raymond Cooley. Charles Coolidge of Signal Mountain, Ray Duke of Whitwell, and, Paul Huff of Cleveland. World War II hero Desmond Doss lived in Collegedale and in north Georgia for many years. He is buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The parade will travel northbound through the downtown area on Market Street, and roads will be closed before and after the parade.

Market St will be closed at Frazier Ave at 11:30 a.m., and all southbound traffic will need to detour via Manufacturers Rd and HWY 27.

All eastbound and westbound traffic at 11th St, 10th St, Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, 8th St, 7th St, 6th St, 5th St, 4th St, 3rd St, Aquarium Way, and E 1st St will also be closed for an estimated duration of one hour.

Due to the expected high turnout, Broad Street and Aquarium Way will close earlier than previously announced, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with street parking prohibited during this time.