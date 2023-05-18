UPDATE: Chattanooga State is set to begin the 13-week classes that were supposed to start on May 8 but were delayed due to a cyber incident.
The college will also start the May 30th classes on time.
The following is the latest update from the college on Thursday:
Chattanooga State to Resume May 8th 13-Week Classes, Start May 30th Classes On time and Re-Open Advising & Registration
The College is actively making progress to provide faculty and students access to eLearn and to re-open more student services, including advising and registration.
All TN eCampus students have received personal email notifications about their summer classes starting on time on May 22. If you have not received an email about your TN eCampus course, please contact the Call Center at 423.697.2602 (M–F 7:30 AM—4:30 PM EST).
May 8th 13-week courses resume classes the week of May 22
Students enrolled in the delayed May 8th 13-week courses will resume classes beginning the week of May 22. Students impacted will be contacted by the College. Check back here for updates.
Each division will contact faculty scheduled to teach the delayed May 8th 13-week courses with information about accessing eLearn with assistance from Help Desk agents.
May 30th courses to start on time
We are preparing for students enrolled in the May 30th courses to start on time; we will share information next week about when and how those faculty and students will access eLearn. Please be patient as we work to resume the delayed May 8th 13-week classes as a priority at this time.
TCAT classes and study abroad courses continue to meet as planned.
Final Grades
We are working to make final grades available by next week. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience.
Transcripts
Beginning next week, students can pick up transcripts in person. Details to follow.
Academic Advising for Summer Students and Returning Students
Walk-in Advising is available for Summer Classes and Returning students beginning Monday, May 22,12 Noon–5 PM and then Tuesday—Friday 8 AM–5 PM in the Student Center. If you had an appointment scheduled from May 8–today that had been previously canceled, please join us for walk-in advising.
Academic Advising for New Students
New Student Advising Workshops are on schedule; plan to come to the workshop you have signed up for.
Registration for Summer Classes
Registration for Summer Classes will begin next week. Details to follow.
Summer Classes open for registration:
- May 30, 10-week session
- May 30, 1st 5-week session
- July 5, 2nd 5-week session
Open Campus Services
- Library & Help Desk
- Cafeteria
- Daycare Center
- Bookstore
- Print Shop
- Tiger Cupboard food pantry
- Counseling services by appointment via Call Center: 423.697.2602
- Call Center 423.697.2602 M–F, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM
Opening Next Week
- Academic Advising
- Registration
Unavailable Student services
- Student IDs
- Parking Passes
- Financial Aid
- Payments
- Transcripts Requests
- Testing
- Career Services
- Center for Access & Disability Services
Questions about these services cannot be answered because computer systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently unavailable.
Canceled Events
- May 19, Support Staff Spring Fling
- May 24, TN Reconnect Community Luncheon
The college encourages vigilance and recommends taking precautionary measures to protect personal information as a best practice. Information about best practices in a cyber incident can be found on the FAQ page.
Visit the college's FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions.
Plant Ops staff continue to report. Supervisors continue to alert employees who need to report to campus. Please do not contact IT; you will be notified when you are able to access computer systems.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga State Community College is working to restore its online learning program so that classes that were delayed by a cyber incident can resume.
An update provided online by the college says, efforts to provide faculty and students access to course materials through eLearn without impacting the ongoing investigation continue.
The cyber incident was discovered the weekend of May 6.
Chatt State officials say they anticipate restoring access to eLearn by next week in an effort to resume the May 8 courses that are currently delayed.
Officials say their goal is to start the May 30 courses on time.
The college will continue to post updates on the progress of accessing eLearn online. The college will contact impacted faculty and students about accessing their eLearn using alternative emails or phone numbers Chatt State has on file.
Students enrolled in TN eCampus courses will start on time on May 22, and those students will be notified via alternate email. If you have not received an email about your TN eCampus course by 3:00pm on May 18, please contact the Call Center at 423.697.2602 (M–F 7:30 AM—4:30 PM).
TCAT classes and study abroad courses continue to meet as planned.
The college encourages vigilance and recommends taking precautionary measures to protect personal information. Information about best practices can be found on the FAQ page.
The campus services that currently open include:
- Library
- Cafeteria
- Daycare Center
- Bookstore
- Print Shop
- Tiger Cupboard food pantry
- Counseling services by appointment via Call Center: 423.697.2602
- Call Center 423.697.2602 M–F, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM
Final Grades: Chatt State officials say they are working to make final grades and official transcripts available later this week.
Student services that are currently unavailable include:
- Student IDs
- Parking Passes
- Academic Advising
- Financial Aid
- Registration
- Payments
- Transcripts Requests
- Testing
- Career Services
- Center for Access & Disability Services
Questions about these services cannot be answered because computer systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently locked down.
PREVIOUS STORY: More operations at Chattanooga State Community College are resuming following a cyber incident that canceled or delay some classes and disrupted several student services.
The cyber incident happened the weekend of May 6.
The latest update from the college on May 15 says faculty members have begun to reach out directly to their students about the details of some classes resuming and will continue to do so.
If a student has not heard from faculty yet, his or her class is still delayed while arrangements are being made for it to resume.
TCAT classes continue to meet, and the study abroad mini-sessions are proceeding as planned.
Chattanooga State officials said they are working to make final grades and official transcripts available later this week.
The following campus services are open as of May 15:
- Library
- Cafeteria
- Daycare Center
- Bookstore
- Print Shop
- Tiger Cupboard food pantry
- Counseling services by appointment via Call Center: 423.697.2602
- Call Center 423.697.2602 Monday–Friday from 7:30AM–4:30PM
Student services that are currently unavailable include the following:
- Student IDs
- Parking Passes
- Academic Advising
- Financial Aid
- Registration
- Payments
- Transcripts Requests
- Testing
- Career Services
- Center for Access & Disability Services
- Questions about these services cannot be answered because computer systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently locked down.
The college encourages vigilance and recommends taking precautionary measures to protect personal information.
Information about best practices can be found on the college's FAQ page.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A cyber incident over the weekend at Chattanooga State Community College has forced the school to cancel or delay some classes and disrupted several student services.
According to the school's website, classes that were scheduled to begin May 8—May 26 are canceled. Information about refunds will be forthcoming.
Credit classes that run from May to August 4 (13 weeks or full session) are currently delayed. The school's website instructs students to check back daily to find out the current status of those classes.
The Study Abroad program is not affected. If you have questions about a study abroad class, click here.
Economic Workforce Development (EWD) classes will meet. SkillUp will meet.
Student services that are also currently unavailable include:
- Student IDs
- Parking Passes
- Academic Advising
- Financial Aid
- Registration
- Payments
- Transcripts Requests
- Testing
- Career Services
- Center for Access & Disability Services
- Questions about these services cannot be answered because systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently locked down.
These services are open:
- Library
- Cafeteria
- Daycare Center
- Bookstore
The following campus event that was scheduled is canceled: Retirement Celebration May 15.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga State Community College delayed the beginning of the summer semester on Monday and Tuesday in response to a "cyber incident" discovered over the weekend.
According to the school's website, all classes but the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) are cancelled on Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.
College systems, including email, are unavailable, a Facebook post said.
"On Sunday, May 7th at 8:55 a.m., Chattanooga State notified its campus community via “TigerAlert” text messaging about a Saturday, May 6th cyber incident that occurred at Chattanooga State as discovered by our cyber protection company. Our IT team is in the process of gradually recovering our systems after we intentionally shut them down over the weekend to mitigate and investigate the situation," said Nancy Patterson, Vice President of College Advancement & Public Relations. "While we are still assessing the impact of the threat actor, please recognize that we are early in the investigation as we work to determine if and what data may have been compromised. Chattanooga State takes the security of information very seriously, and we are diligently working to learn more about the cyber incident."
Find operational updates, including the modified schedule, on Chattanooga State's website here, or on Twitter here.
Find operational updates, including the modified schedule, on Chattanooga State's website here, or on Twitter here.