UPDATE: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda will remain on administrative leave following the United Soccer League's completed investigation of misconduct.
The USL announced Friday that the investigation determined Obleda used "overly aggressive management tactics" and insensitive language as a coach.
He remains on administrative leave from his coaching duties following USL's assessment as the club conducts their own investigation.
.@USLLeagueOne has completed their investigation into @ChattRedWolves HC Jimmy Obleda.— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) August 19, 2022
Below is from the club on how they intend to proceed.
Read the United Soccer League's full statement:
PREVIOUS STORY: The United Soccer League announced on Friday that the Chattanooga Red Wolves' head coach has been suspended.
USL reports that Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda is suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation of allegations of misconduct brought forth by the USL Players Association.
The league says no further determinations, decisions, or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation.
