UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department has shared citywide Kia and Hyundai thefts comparing 2022 vs 2023 year-to-date statistics.
From the beginning of the year up to April 23, there was a 47% increase in these vehicles stolen citywide from 2022 to 2023.
The graph provided by CPD designates different areas of Chattanooga:
PREVIOUS STORY: Local police are warning car owners of a social media trend that is encouraging thieves to target Kias and Hyundais.
When Cleveland nursing student Ailyah Santiago first bought her dream car, a Hyundai Elantra, she never could have imagined it would be stolen just two years later. Until one morning when she found her driveway empty.
"I was confused, I was like 'well, where's my car?' I just felt a little bit devastated, like that was the first car that I had bought by myself," she explained how she felt the moment she saw her car was gone.
Just a day after reporting her car stolen, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office found it in Chattanooga. She said the suspect totaled her car and left behind spray paint cans and the USB cord he used to hotwire it.
"Apparently, he had just driven it into a pole and driven it into another car and that's how they found the car."
Santiago isn't the only one falling victim to this new theft trend. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said in the past three months they've had about three cars, either Kia or Hyundai, targeted. He said it's connected to a social media trend targeting those specific makes.
"It started late 2021 and early 2022, we were of course made aware of it. It's of course now starting to get down in this area, Collegedale specifically. We are seeing a lot of similarities in how they do those crimes and what was made popular from those social media videos."
Heath said thieves are targeting Kias and Hyundais 2011 and newer that require a key to start them. With just a USB cord, they are able to start your car and drive off in a matter of minutes.
"I watched a couple videos myself, and if you know where to go and if you know what you're doing, it's pretty simple," explained Heath when asked how easy it is to steal the cars.
Heath said all of the cars that were stolen or targeted in Collegedale had one thing in common: they were left unlocked.
"Now, yes people can smash windows, they can break into your car, but the vast majority of these vehicle burglaries are crimes of convenience. They're checking those door handles," said Heath.
He said people should always make sure their car doors are locked before walking away. He says it's a good idea to get a tracker for your car if there isn't one already installed.