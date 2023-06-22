UPDATE: An open records request has revealed new details about the investigations of Chattanooga police sergeant who was previously accused of sending explicit text messages to a minor.
Records show that Sgt. Robin Davenport is the subject of not just one but two open internal affairs investigations.
The first one regarding "supervisory responsibility" was opened back in March.
The second regarding "unsatisfactory conduct" was opened in June.
In 2015, an investigation was conducted by CPD and the TBI after Davenport was accused of sending explicit text messages to an 11-year-old.
Davenport was placed on leave but was later cleared of any criminal charges related to that case.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga police officer is under another internal affairs investigation on Thursday.
According to a CPD spokesperson, Sergeant Robin Davenport is under an internal affairs investigation, but no reason for the investigation was provided.
Local 3 News is working to learn the reason behind this latest investigation of Sgt. Davenport.
