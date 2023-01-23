012323 vehicle theft kidnapping for web
Local 3 News Staff

Chattanooga police are looking for man who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Monday morning.

Police say the accidental kidnapping was reported shortly before 10:15am from the 2000 block of E. Main Street.

Police the child was left in the car while the parents ran inside a store.

Police say there was no pursuit but the suspect crashed the car on the Volkswagen exit and then ran into the woods.

Police say the child was not hurt in the crash and has been reunited with his family.

Police say the suspect only intended to steal the car and not the child. Police have not said how they reached that conclusion, since the suspect is on the run.

Police say the suspect is a male who is wearing a gray hoodie.

If you have any information about this case or the suspect's location, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

