Chattanooga police are looking for man who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Monday morning.
Police say the incident was reported shortly before 10:15am from the 2000 block of E. Main Street.
#BREAKING: @ChattanoogaPD are investigating a car theft on I-75, near VW exit. Police say it was also an accidental kidnapping. A child was in the car, but they do not believe the kidnapping was the intended crime.We’re working to learn more. @Local3News— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) January 23, 2023
Police the child was left in the car while the parents ran inside a store.
The suspect later crashed on I-75 with the child still in the car. I’m told the child is okay and has been reunited with the family. @Local3News— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) January 23, 2023
Police say there was no pursuit but the suspect crashed the car on the Volkswagen exit and then ran into the woods.
Police say the child was not hurt in the crash and has been reunited with his family.
Police say the suspect only intended to steal the car and not the child. Police have not said how they reached that conclusion, since the suspect is on the run.
Police say the suspect is a male who is wearing a gray hoodie.
If you have any information about this case or the suspect's location, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
