UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say two people were injured this afternoon after a suspect fired shots at their vehicle.
Officers say they responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 2207 Overnite Drive at 3:08 this afternoon.
They say a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were driving when shots were fired at them. The man was hit by gunfire in the upper shoulder and forearm, the woman was injured by shrapnel or debris. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance after police arrived.
Police believe the shooting suspect fled the scene southbound on I-75.
Investigators are following up evidence and leads gathered at the scene. Persons with any additional information can submit confidentially by calling 423-698-2525 or through the Atlas One mobile app.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Overnite Dr. this afternoon.
Calls came in just after 3 p.m. that shots had been fired near the CarMax on Overnite Dr.
Kevin West with the Chattanooga Police Department says this is not an active shooter situation at this time.
He says the suspect is believed to have left the scene and headed South on I-75.
Our crew is on the scene now working to learn more.
Stay with us as this story continues to develop.