UPDATE: Chattanooga police have confirmed that there is an active shooter in the Shallowford Road area.
Two have died, but officials have not released names and the families has not yet been notified.
Shallowford Road near Highway 153 will be closed off until further notice.
PREVIOUS STORY: There is heavy police presence was at a Chattanooga post office on Shallowford Road on Sunday night.
Media is at a staging are at a Shell gas station on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police is expected to do a news conference on the situation soon.
