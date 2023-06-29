UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say previously considered 'endangered juvenile' Azaria Smith has been found safe.
CPD says the 15-year-old is in safe hands and appreciates the public's help.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered juvenile late Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say 15-year-old Azaria Smith left home just before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
She left without her required medication.
Azaria is 5'04 and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have seen her, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department's Juvenile & Missing Persons Unit at 423-698-2525.