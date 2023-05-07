UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say a review of the crash showed that the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle crossed over into on-coming traffic, jumped a curb, went through a grass field, across a parking lot and into the building. The vehicle subsequently struck two vehicles inside the building before coming to rest.
The building sustained damage but was deemed structurally sound.
It is believed the cause of the crash was medically related.
The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters worked to get a person out of a Toyota Tacoma Saturday night after it struck a business on Brainerd Road.
Truck into business: Chattanooga firefighters had to get a person out of the Toyota Tacoma in these photos Saturday night. One party was trapped in the truck after it crashed into the Midas at 5951 Brainerd Road at 7:35 PM on 5/6/23. pic.twitter.com/t5pB8JTjTp— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 7, 2023
The Chattanooga Fire Department says a party was trapped in the truck after it crashed into the Midas just after 7:30 p.m.
The vehicle struck a pillar inside the garage and was wedged between other cars being worked on at the business.
Ladder 13 and Squad 13 Red Shift extricated one person with minor injuries.
CFD says there was damage to other vehicles and Midas.