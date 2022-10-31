UPDATE: The investigation into the the Shallowford Road shooting is ongoing.
The Chattanooga police have said there is no further danger in the area, but traffic will still be impacted.
CPD is on scene of a shooting in the 6000 Block of Shallowford Rd. This is an active investigation, so we ask the public to avoid the area. There is no further danger. We will continue to update you on traffic conditions into the morning. pic.twitter.com/ueWi4PsyUz— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 31, 2022
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga police have confirmed that there is an active shooter in the Shallowford Road area.
Two people were shot and one person has died.
Shallowford Road near Highway 153 will be closed off until further notice.
PREVIOUS STORY: There is heavy police presence was at a Chattanooga post office on Shallowford Road on Sunday night.
Media is at a staging are at a Shell gas station on Shallowford Road.
Chattanooga police is expected to do a news conference on the situation soon.
