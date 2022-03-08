UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the National Cemetery that involved Chattanooga police on Tuesday.
It happened around 2:00 pm off Bailey Avenue.
A CPD spokesperson says an unidentified man with a knife was acting erratically at the cemetery and aggressively approached employees, forcing them to call police.
The spokesperson says when police arrived at the scene, the man still had a knife which created a dangerous situation for the officers.
The spokesperson says officers at the scene fired their service weapons at the man, who was rushed to Erlanger after being shot and is in serious condition.
It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons.
The officers who fired their guns are on paid leave, which is standard procedure, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga police are in the early investigative stages of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The incident is centered in the 1100 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, near the intersection of Bennet Avenue.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
