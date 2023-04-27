UPDATE: Chattanooga police have made two arrests in a deadly double shooting on Peeples Street over the weekend.
It happened around 8:00pm on Sunday in the 1200 block.
Police say 33-year-old Cordarus Jones and 32-year-old Dasiah Green have been charged in the shooting of Rickey Johnson and Jeffrey Smith.
Police say Johnson died as a result of the shooting.
Green is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree murder, and facilitation of first degree murder.
Jones is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree murder, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Both suspects have been booked at the Silverdale Detention Center.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Peeples Street.
Police found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Hours later, another man appear at a local hospital saying that he was injured in the same shooting. He is in stable condition.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.