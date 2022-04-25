UPDATE: Police have arrested a 16 year-old male for the shooting in Glenwood on Friday.
The young suspect reportedly held a man at gunpoint to rob him. He has been charged with especially aggravated robbery and is at the juvenile detention facility.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Glenwood area on Friday.
It happened shortly after 4:00pm in the 2500 block of Vine Street.
A CPD spokesperson says a male was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital.
The victim’s name and details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.
