Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Brainerd area on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue shortly before 8:30pm.

The 23-year-old victim told police he was shot while he was walking in the area but could not provide any information about the suspect or suspects.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.

