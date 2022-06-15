Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Brainerd area on Wednesday night.
It happened in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue shortly before 8:30pm.
The 23-year-old victim told police he was shot while he was walking in the area but could not provide any information about the suspect or suspects.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
