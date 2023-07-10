pedestrian hit fatality generic, pedestrian killed

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

It happened around 11:00am on Saturday in the 700 block of E. 11th Street near the Chatt Foundation.

Officers arrived to find 60-year-old Lisa Hill, of Knoxville, with life-threatening injuries.

Hill was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday.

It happened around 11:00 A.M. on E 11th Street.

No additional details are available at this time.

