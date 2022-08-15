UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.
Police say 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Jr. was found in the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30pm on Sunday.
Kyle was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga man was killed in a shooting Sunday night.
Police say they found the man at the scene of the shooting, suffering from what were described as life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.