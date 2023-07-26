pedestrian hit fatality generic, pedestrian killed

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the suspect in a deadly hit and run in the downtown area earlier this month.

Police say 21-year-old Angel Waugh is accused of hitting an killing 60-year-old Lisa Hill on July 8, in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.

Police say Hill was crossing the street around 11:00 o'clock on the morning of the incident when she was hit by a Nissan Altima.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Waugh has been issued a criminal summons to appear in court on August 23.

She's facing charges of failing to exercise due care and leaving the scene of an accident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

It happened around 11:00am on Saturday in the 700 block of E. 11th Street near the Chatt Foundation.

Officers arrived to find 60-year-old Lisa Hill, of Knoxville, with life-threatening injuries.

Hill was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday.

It happened around 11:00 A.M. on E 11th Street.

No additional details are available at this time.

