UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the suspect in a deadly hit and run in the downtown area earlier this month.
Police say 21-year-old Angel Waugh is accused of hitting an killing 60-year-old Lisa Hill on July 8, in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.
Police say Hill was crossing the street around 11:00 o'clock on the morning of the incident when she was hit by a Nissan Altima.
The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Waugh has been issued a criminal summons to appear in court on August 23.
She's facing charges of failing to exercise due care and leaving the scene of an accident.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.
No arrests have been made.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday.
