UPDATE: Chattanooga police have found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday.
A family member tells Local 3 News, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
Pace has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.
Police have charged Jason Chen with criminal homicide in connection to Pace's death.
Suck Creek Road was closed in the 1000 block, but has since reopened.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have closed a portion of Suck Creek Road on Thursday.
The road closed in the 1000 block shortly before 2:00pm.
ATTN: Temporary Road Closure 1000 Block of Suck Creek Rd. Please find an alternate route.— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 1, 2022
While police confirm the road closing, they will not say why it is closed.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.