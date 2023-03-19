UPDATE: Chattanooga police have left the scene where they believed a man was barricaded after allegedly stabbing a woman earlier this afternoon.
It is unknown at this time whether or not the search for the suspect is still on-going.
Our crews on the scene are working to gather more information.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect.
Police say officers responded earlier today to a residence on N. Howell Avenue on a call of unknown trouble. Once at the scene, police were advised of a domestic stabbing.
The suspect was no longer at the scene.
A short time later, police were alerted to the 800 block of Eddings Street where the stabbing suspect was alleged to be hiding.
Police are currently at the Eddings Street address attempting to locate the suspect who is believed to be barricaded inside the home.
This is an on-going event and no additional information is currently available.