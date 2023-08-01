UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a teenager has been arrested in the deadly shooting of another teenager on Marigold Drive.
The incident happened around 8:30pm on July 26.
Police say the suspect is a 17-year-old male, whose name is not being released because he is a minor.
Police say they were responding to a burglary at a home and arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old who had been shot several times.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect is charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a teenager was shot Wednesday night near the Chattanooga Housing Authority.
It happened in the 3900 block of Marigold Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Details from police are limited but they say the teen was taken to a hospital.
The victim’s name and condition have not been released.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.