UPDATE: Chattanooga police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent a man to a local hospital last month.
Police say 39-year-old Reginald Holland is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man in the 500 block of E. 11th Street during the morning of September 28.
The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Holland is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Holland was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a 34-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning.
The man was apparently shot in the leg at about 8:05am in the 500 block of East 11th Street.
Police describe the wound as non-life-threatening.
The shooting is being investigated by police.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.