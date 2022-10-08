Update: Police have identified a man believed to be the suspect in a shooting the occurred in September on S Lyerly St.
The Chattanooga Police Fugitive Unit, along with CPD Intel, Special Victims Unit, and Robbery Unit have taken 30-year-old Ronald Spence into custody on active warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault.
On September 9, 2022 just before 6 a.m police were notified of a person shot on South Lyerly St.
Chattanooga police say upon arrival, a 26-year-old female was found. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim was not in critical condition.
At that time the the causation of the incident had yet to be determined. The nature of the incident did appear to be domestic.
The investigation is ongoing and being handled by Special Victims Unit Investigators.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.