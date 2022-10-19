The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for information about the fatal shooting of a teenager on Monday night.
It happened in the 2700 block of E 25th St around 7:40PM.
Police said they found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and on Wednesday, police confirmed the victim died.
No names have been released at this time.
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the cause of the shooting but say the public is not in danger.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip via the Atlas One App.
