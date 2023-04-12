Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced a milestone on Wednesday morning regarding the city’s effort to reduce homelessness.
On the front steps of James A. Henry Elementary School, Mayor Kelly announced that over the course of a year, the city has reduced the number of unsheltered residents by almost 40% and reduced overall homelessness by more than 31%.
"The numbers alone do not get to heart of this accomplishment," Kelly said Wednesday to a crowd of city leaders from government and non-profit organizations. "What I want to celebrate with you today is the lives we've turned around."
Mayor Kelly: “It’s not every day you can make an announcement of this magnitude.” Kelly says the COVID pandemic caused a homelessness increase of 200%, but says reduction goals were met early.@Local3News pic.twitter.com/E431M6GRAq— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) April 12, 2023
That means the 1144 homeless residents recorded by the city in January 2022 was reduced to 785 residents by January 2023.
Just last year, it felt the city's homeless rates were getting out of control. Last year's report showed the city had recorded a 200% increase in its homeless population.
Mayor Kelly said the turnaround is worth celebrating.
Maeghan Jones, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, says the EPI, the city’s eviction prevention initiative, has prevented 400 evictions since it began. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/5EiaIQ1xUe— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) April 12, 2023
"To me, it's more evidence that we've built great teams and that the work we're doing is working," Kelly told Local 3 News.
During his speech, Kelly mentioned a man by the name of Vick Gildon, who Kelly used as an example of the possible success from the resources provided by the city to help people find permanent affordable housing and prevent evictions.
Gildon was living at the 11th street homeless encampment, which shut down last spring. He said he had a revelation that he needed to improve his situation and turned to the city for resources and eventually was placed in permanent supportive housing.
"You can't give up on life and that's what a lot of people do when they're out here, you give up," Gildon told Local 3 News. "I'm not going to say I didn't give up. But I did get comfortable and it's easy to get comfortable being homeless."
Gildon was one of about 1,000 people the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition placed into permanent housing last year.
"That kind of long-term systemic change often takes many years," said Kelly. "But in this case, we reached our goals a little faster."
Last year, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, a representative for which was present at Wednesday's announcement, challenged cities across the country to reduce their homeless populations by 25% by 2025. Chattanooga accomplished that and then some in half the time.
"This is maybe the greatest turnaround story that I've ever heard of in our nation's homelessness response," said Richard Cho, Senior Advisor for Housing and Services for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Cho presented Kelly with the first signed letter that will be given to cities across the country recognizing their strides in reducing homelessness.]
Kelly called it a historic reminder of the staff who made it all happen.
"This, ladies and gentlemen, is Chattanooga at its very best," said Kelly, while he visibly held back tears. "As mayor, I could not be more proud or more grateful for all of you and the teams at the city, our partners, and every Chattanoogan with a heart for service who stepped up to be part of the solution."
In addition to Mayor Kelly, other speakers included HUD Senior Advisor for Housing and Services Richard Cho, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Housing Authority Betsy McCright, and Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga Maeghan Jones.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.