UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp said Wednesday that her office will release the police body cam video of the fatal Friday night officer-involved shooting in Chattanooga.
“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating the shooting of a Chattanooga Police Officer that occurred on Friday, August 11, 2023. Facts and evidence are still being gathered. In the very near future the District Attorney’s Office will be releasing video footage of the incident along with a press release that will give more details.”
On Thursday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly addressed the incident in the following statement:
“What happened last week was a terrible incident for everyone involved: Our community, our wounded officer, our police family, and the family and loved ones of Roger Heard, Jr.
When officer-involved shootings like these happen, best practice is to have an outside entity conduct an objective review so that the community can have full faith and confidence in the findings. That process is intentional, and it is good. By having an unbiased third party (in this case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which is a state-level law enforcement agency) reconstruct the details surrounding such an event, the public can be confident that the findings will be fact-based. Because this process happens separate from and outside of the purview or potential influence of the police department or of the mayor's office, there tends to be a period of time during which information is limited while the third party does its work. That’s where we are now.
As the TBI conducts its independent probe into what exactly happened, I am asking for your patience, and I am asking that you not jump to conclusions. TBI agents are working diligently and impartially to determine the series of events that led to the exchange of gunfire. All of the facts will soon come to light.
Officer Celtain Batterson only yesterday underwent an intensive surgery and has not yet been interviewed by investigators. That interview is critical to the TBI investigation. At the same time, we understand the family and friends of the deceased are grappling with new grief at the loss of a loved one.
The frustration we saw and heard Tuesday night at City Council and on the steps of City Hall was clear and consistent with much of what I heard through the course of my campaign: We are working hard to build trust between our police department and the community. Chief Celeste Murphy’s demonstrated commitment to community policing was a major factor in my decision to hire her, and I have full confidence in her ability to help us navigate difficult situations like these.
We all want the questions to be answered comprehensively and fairly, not hastily. The agencies involved are working to do that, and at the proper time all of the information related to this incident will be readily available.”
PREVIOUS STORY: More than a hundred people stood on the stairs and street in front of city hall after walking out of Tuesday's city council meeting. They felt they were not getting answers on the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Roger Heard Jr.
Many people carried signs reading, "we want answers", "justice for Purp" and "release the video". Eventually, people directed their questions to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton.
People demanded that video from the incident be released. Chief Sutton explained that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investgating by request of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp.
"So, any evidence any information, anything that need to be turned over for the purpose of that investigation is being handled by the TBI," said Chief Sutton. "So, where the TBI at now," questioned a protestor. "That I don't know," Chief Sutton said.
The NAACP released a statement that said, the investigation should include the immediate release of video from the Speedway cameras, dashcam, bodycam and pole cameras in the area.
"And we have a right to see the video that doesn't change what the TBI is doing," said Rev. Ann Pierre, President of the Chattanooga Chapter of NAACP.
She said this incident is a reminder why civilian oversight boards are necessary. This comes as a new Tennessee State Legislature caused Chattanooga 's Police Advisory and Review Committee to be paused.
"And the state of Tennessee represented by our Governor is saying that you don't need oversight board, you don't need this, you don't need that. Anybody can have a gun; Well, what do you expect when anybody can have a gun."
Pierre said she has several concerns and questions about the officer-involved shooting and how it was handled, but hopes this situation will lead to the community having a different interaction with police officers in the future.
"The NAACP is concerned about the safety of the community. Shooting people is not the right thing to do. You're supposed to arrest people and put them in custody."
The TBI will determine what led to the shooting and act only as fact finders.
They will present their facts to District Attorney Coty Wamp, then Wamp will decide if the actions were justified.