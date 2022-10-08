UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced fugitive Ronald Spence, Jr. has been found.
They shared Spence was taken into custody in a Tweet late Friday night.
UPDATE: #TNMostWanted fugitive Ronald Spence, Jr. is in custody.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 8, 2022
Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/r9hsGJQ8v3
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man accused of attempted murder in Chattanooga has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.
The TBI says 30-year-old Ronald Spence, Jr. is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Firearm While in Commission of Felony, and Reckless Endangerment.
The TBI says Spence should be considered armed and dangerous.
The TBI is offering up to $2500 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
If you have any information about this case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.