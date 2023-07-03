UPDATE: After a week-long trial, a Hamilton County jury has convicted a Chattanooga man in the 2016 death of his mother.
Joshua Wells, 32, was convicted Sunday of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the 2016 fire that claimed his mother’s life. He faces life in prison.
Wells was indicted in December 2022 for the crime.
On July 13, 2016, an early-morning fire at the Rubio Street home had quickly engulfed the house as firefighters arrived at about 5:30am.
Kimberly Wells was inside the home, sleeping, and was unable to escape the fatal fire.
Wells was transported to a hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to a burn center in Augusta, GA. She died from injuries sustained in the blaze the following day.
Chattanooga Fire Department investigators spent countless hours working on the arson case and developed Joshua Wells as the suspect, according to a news release.
District Attorney Wamp said of the case, “The State of Tennessee didn’t forget about Kimberly Wells and neither did the Chattanooga Fire Department.”
Security camera video from a neighbor was shown to the jury. The video showed a figure going up to the house and starting the beginnings of a fire. That figure then leaves and alter returns to start an even bigger fire, according to the CFD.
Relatives testified that they were certain that it was Joshua Wells in the footage.
Once fire companies responded to the scene, the house had already suffered significant damage.
PREVIOUS STORY: The grandmother who was critically injured in a house fire on Rubio Street last Wednesday died Thursday afternoon at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, GA.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says that the victim has been identified as Kimberly Wells, 44.
Fire investigators have determined that the fire that killed Wells was intentionally set, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.
Due to the nature of the crime, fire investigators have asked for assistance from the Violent Crimes Bureau with the Chattanooga Police Department.
Investigators from both departments will be working together on this case, and they are asking for help from the public.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
