UPDATE: Chattanooga man arrested after alleged rape in Downtown Nashville

UPDATE: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a suspect connected to the alleged rape of a Kentucky college student in Nashville was arrested in Chattanooga on Monday morning.
Police said 27-year-old Trevor Casteel was apprehended in Chattanooga for the May 4 aggravated rape and kidnapping of a college student downtown. Casteel will soon be extradited back to Nashville, police said.
Casteel and 36-year-old Joseph Farmer, are accused of sexually assaulting the victim. Police said Farmer was arrested on Friday, May 12.
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI says a man wanted by Nashville police could be in the Chattanooga area.
#FugitiveFriday: Have you seen Trevor Casteel? He is wanted by the @MNPDNashville for Aggravated Rape and Kidnapping. He may be in the Chattanooga area. Spot him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ka8EmS7qNV— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 19, 2023
According to a tweet by the TBI, Trevor Casteel is wanted on charges of rape and kidnapping.
If you see him or have any information about his location, please call 615-742-7463.
