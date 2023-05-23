 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Chattanooga man arrested after alleged rape in Downtown Nashville

UPDATE: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a suspect connected to the alleged rape of a Kentucky college student in Nashville was arrested in Chattanooga on Monday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Trevor Casteel was apprehended in Chattanooga for the May 4 aggravated rape and kidnapping of a college student downtown. Casteel will soon be extradited back to Nashville, police said.

Casteel and 36-year-old Joseph Farmer, are accused of sexually assaulting the victim. Police said Farmer was arrested on Friday, May 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI says a man wanted by Nashville police could be in the Chattanooga area.

According to a tweet by the TBI, Trevor Casteel is wanted on charges of rape and kidnapping.

If you see him or have any information about his location, please call 615-742-7463.

