UPDATE: A June 3, 2022 house fire has been ruled to be arson.
Investigators from the Chattanooga Fire Department arrested Van Keith III, 43, of Chattanooga, charging him with aggravated arson stemming from a fire at a home on Allin Street.
Keith is accused of setting a fire in the residential structure, which was occupied at the time. He then fled the scene while the house was burning, according to a new release.
He has also been charged with aggravated assault stemming from this incident.
Investigators quickly identified Keith as the suspect and he was arrested June 9th.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue Friday morning for a reported house fire.
When they arrived at the home, smoke was coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the house.
Firefighters were able to quickly search the house and finding no one inside, extinguish the fire.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.
There was damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home. CFD investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
A woman was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.