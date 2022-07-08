UPDATE: Chattanooga fire officials say a missing swimmer at Coolidge Park has been found safe on Friday evening.
No further information, including details about the swimmer, have been released.
ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga fire officials say a search is underway for a reported missing swimmer at Coolidge Park on Friday.
Crews were called to the scene around 6:15pm.
Details are limited at this time.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
