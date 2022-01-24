Chattanooga firefighters are battling a blaze at a home on Chamberlain Avenue that started on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:30pm from the 1500 block.
Fire officials say the people inside the home got out safely and firefighters saved several pets.
Officials say crews worked to put out the flames, while also keeping them away from the house next door.
Officials say the home is a complete loss and will need to be torn down to fully extinguish the fire.
Officials say between 50-60 firefighters responded throughout the day.
Officials ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation.
