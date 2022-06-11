UPDATE: Chattanooga fire crews are still on the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged the Highland Park Baptist Church.

Crews have been on the scene for more than 12 hours later.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire officials are asking people to stay indoors as crews work a three-alarm fire at a church in the Highland Park area on Friday evening.

The fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue was reported to 911 around 7:15pm.

Fire officials say the church and an adjacent auditorium, which are part of the Redemption to the Nations campus, are vacant and without power.

Due to fears of the burning building collapsing, firefighters were pulled out of the church and began attacking the fire from the outside.

Fire officials say an excavator has been brought in to tear down part of the building because it's unstable and the fire is burning through multiple floors.

Fire officials are asking residents in the following areas to stay indoors to avoid inhaling smoke:

Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time. 

The streets surrounding the scene are closed to traffic at this time. CFD officials say crews will be at the scene working throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.

