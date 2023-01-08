UPDATE: Chattanooga fire inspector Lt. Darrell Hinton is out of the hospital following his successful heart transplant surgery.
Back in December, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced that the 20-year-old veteran was waiting for a heart transplant.
Not long after, the community received word that Lieutenant Darrell Hinton, Jr. was undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
A Go Fund Me page was started to help raise funds to cover expenses for Hinton and his family.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department announced today on social media that Lt. Hinton has received a heart donor.
The post shared that he underwent heart transplant surgery and is now recovering.
A spokesperson with the fire department says his family greatly appreciates all of the support and generosity they have received from so many, as does the CFD.
Please continue praying for this dedicated public servant.