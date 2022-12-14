UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department announced today on social media that Lt. Hinton has received a heart donor.
The post shared that he underwent heart transplant surgery and is now recovering.
A spokesperson with the fire department says his family greatly appreciates all of the support and generosity they have received from so many, as does the CFD.
Please continue praying for this dedicated public servant.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A 20-year-old veteran with the Chattanooga Fire Department is waiting for a heart transplant.
CFD shared today that Lieutenant Darrell Hinton, Jr. is currently being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
A Go Fund Me page was started to help raise funds to cover expenses for Hinton and his family.