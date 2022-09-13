UPDATE: A single engine plane with two people on board crashed right outside of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, on Tuesday.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said there was no fire and no serious injuries to the two people who were flying.
“Be advised we have an Alert 2 coming in and two souls on board. It is going to be a light sky-hawk. He thinks he has a flat tire. If you could just move everybody to crash,” an emergency dispatcher said.
“He has about 75 minutes of fuel on board. He is doing low flyovers right now,” an emergency dispatcher said.
Just minutes after that dispatch call, a plane licensed to Joel Andrew Dopson who lives in Ooltewah crashed right off of Jubilee Drive, just short of the Chattanooga Airport runway at Lovell Field.
Chattanooga Fire Department officials said the crash was caused by a small fuel leak and it was mitigated and controlled.
Phillip Rayburn, the manager of Farrow's Service Center said he saw it all go down.
“Today, I was out back doing some inventory on some vehicles and a little Cessna plane has been flying around over head for about an hour doing some touch and goes. The last touch and go he did I just so happen to be right by the fence in the back of the shop and he went right above my head, you could hear his engine cutting out, and next thing you know he was on the ground. He saved it, it was coming down sideways and right at the last minute he kind of pulled it out and leveled it out. It landed on the tires, bounced, and then it landed over on its side,” Rayburn
Rayburn said he thought that the plane was going to crash right into his building or in the parking lot.
“The first thing is it going to exploded and if someone is going to get hurt. That is not anything anybody wants to see, but that is what I thought was going to happen. Fortunately, he was blessed and got it straighten back out and it just bounced. No explosions, nobody's hurt, and it was definitely an experience,” Rayburn said.
He expressed that the incident is not something you see every day.
“Still a little shook up about it. Never seen a plane crash before, especially right beside you,” Rayburn said.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a small plane crash on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Jubliee Drive, just short of the airport runway at Lovell Field, around 11:30am.
A CFD spokesperson says two people were on the single-engine plane at the time of crash.
The two people on board were not injured and were out of the plane when the fire department arrived at the scene.
Local 3 News has a crew that is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.