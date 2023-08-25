Walgreens hazmat incident
Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters are responding to a hazmat incident in the parking lot of Walgreens in Hixson on Friday.

The incident was reported from the 5400 block of Highway 153 around 2:00pm.

CFD officials say a container on a FedEx truck in the parking lot began leaking a hazardous material that turned out to be a corrosive liquid.

CFD officials say firefighters at the scene had to be evaluated by EMS due to the dangerous heat.

As a precaution, Walgreens was evacuated and Highway 153 was closed on the northbound side from Helena Drive to Gadd Road.

All roads have since reopened.

CFD officials say an environmental team was brought in to finish cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

