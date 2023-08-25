Chattanooga firefighters are responding to a hazmat incident in the parking lot of Walgreens in Hixson on Friday.
3PM update: Roads have reopened, minor hazard has been mitigated. CFD is now standing by for an environmental cleanup company. Several firefighters are being evaluated by HCEMS as the heat index is around 107 degrees currently. There were no injuries related to this hazmat call. pic.twitter.com/rJBS4227Z6— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) August 25, 2023
The incident was reported from the 5400 block of Highway 153 around 2:00pm.
CFD officials say a container on a FedEx truck in the parking lot began leaking a hazardous material that turned out to be a corrosive liquid.
CFD officials say firefighters at the scene had to be evaluated by EMS due to the dangerous heat.
As a precaution, Walgreens was evacuated and Highway 153 was closed on the northbound side from Helena Drive to Gadd Road.
All roads have since reopened.
CFD officials say an environmental team was brought in to finish cleanup.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.