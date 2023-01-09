UPDATE: A local fire official is on the mend after receiving a lifesaving transplant in December of 2021.
Chattanooga Fire Lieutenant Darrell Hinton was released from the hospital over the weekend, just 19 days after undergoing a successful heart transplant.
Lt. Hinton unexpectedly learned he was in need of a heart transplant in December and a donor was found in just one day.
The Chattanooga Fire Department shared the following message of gratitude from Lt. Hinton’s wife:
“On behalf of Darrell and our family, we would like to Thank our Chattanooga community for their support during this time. A special shout out to Memorial North staff, Memorial Main Campus Staff (Dr. Kennedy, Mrs. Franks, Mr. Shields), the entire Vanderbilt Heart Transplant Team, Vanderbilt CVICU nursing staff, all Vanderbilt Medical staff, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, all Fraternal Orders, Walker Co. DFCS, and everyone who called, text, emailed, donated, sent cards and prayers. Whatever you may have done to support our family during this time, we extend our sincere Gratitude! We have been overwhelmed by the love and support shown to our family during this time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! 19 Days after having a heart transplant, I’m happy to share that my husband has been discharged from the hospital. God is Good!!! We have an amazing team of prayer warriors! We remain strong in our Faith as we enter in to the next phase of recovery! Continue to keep Darrell and our family in your prayers.”
A Go Fund Me page was started to help raise funds to cover expenses for Hinton and his family.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department announced today on social media that Lt. Hinton has received a heart donor.
The post shared that he underwent heart transplant surgery and is now recovering.
A spokesperson with the fire department says his family greatly appreciates all of the support and generosity they have received from so many, as does the CFD.
Please continue praying for this dedicated public servant.