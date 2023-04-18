Chattanooga firefighters are investigating a fire at an empty building on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday morning.
Chattanooga FD has crews working at this location. Please use caution in the area. Fire out quickly . pic.twitter.com/yR23CiiSZ7— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 18, 2023
It happened around 9:40am at a vacant building in the 2800 block near the Ladies of Charity Thrift Store.
Heavy fire and smoke upon arrival. Firefighters made a quick interior attack on the commercial structure and had the fire under control within minutes. No injuries, fire under investigation. Vacant building pic.twitter.com/AQLq808Gr9— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 18, 2023
A CFD spokesperson says crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.
Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
