Commercial fire on Rossville Blvd 041823
Local 3 News Staff

Chattanooga firefighters are investigating a fire at an empty building on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:40am at a vacant building in the 2800 block near the Ladies of Charity Thrift Store.

A CFD spokesperson says crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

