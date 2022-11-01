APT FIRE

UPDATE: Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at Signal View Apartments Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Crews arrived to the scene on 900 Mountain Creek Road to find heavy flames coming from a downstairs unit.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside before moving inside, gaining control of the fire in less than 15 minutes. 

Nobody was hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department has confirmed they are on the scene at a fire Tuesday night. 

Authorities said an apartment fire at 900 Mountain Creek Road is an active scene.

Firefighters have been working to control the blaze.

