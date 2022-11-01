UPDATE: Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at Signal View Apartments Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Crews arrived to the scene on 900 Mountain Creek Road to find heavy flames coming from a downstairs unit.
No injuries in fire at Signal View Apts on Mountain Creek Rd. Companies arrived on scene to find heavy smoke & flames coming out of downstairs unit & launched an aggressive attack from the exterior. Then they transitioned to the interior, getting it under control in under 15 min. pic.twitter.com/nVNt23jrk0— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) November 2, 2022
Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside before moving inside, gaining control of the fire in less than 15 minutes.
Nobody was hurt.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department has confirmed they are on the scene at a fire Tuesday night.
Authorities said an apartment fire at 900 Mountain Creek Road is an active scene.
Firefighters have been working to control the blaze.
Stay with Local 3 News as we learn more about this rapidly developing story.