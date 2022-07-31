UPDATE: Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon that displaced residents in several units.
At 1:34 PM, Red Shift companies were called to the Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Drive and found light smoke inside one of the buildings in the complex.
A fire in the kitchen in one of the units got into cabinets, the ceiling and the walls in between two apartments.
Firefighters had it under control in 15 minutes and then checked for any further extension.
Residents in eight apartments were displaced by the fire due to the damage sustained to the building (fire, smoke, water, electrical).
There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.
The complex will be assisting the impacted families by relocating them to other units. Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 15, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 and CFD Investigations responded.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Fire crews are working an apartment fire this afternoon.
CFD says crews are at the Rustic Village Apartments after Red Shift companies got the call to respond at 1:34 PM Sunday.
A spokesperson or the department says the fire is already under control in one of the buildings in the complex.
It is also noted that residents were evacuated during this time.
Stay with Local 3 as more information becomes available.