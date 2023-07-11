UPDATE: Plans to formalize a new resident-led partnership effort between the Scenic City and the city of Trostyanets were green-lit by City Council on Tuesday.
The resolution authorizes Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly to convene a group of Chattanoogans willing and ready to help the war-torn Ukrainian city, which survived a month of Russian occupation and is working to rebuild.
Mayor Kelly met Trostyanets Mayor Yuri Bova at the 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas in April, when five Ukrainian mayors came seeking help from their American counterparts. Both mayors resolved to explore relations between the two cities consistent with Chattanooga’s other existing sister city relationships.
According to the city of Chattanooga, the agreement, which will require no city tax dollars, will allow the group to determine the best course of action in establishing plans to provide support to the Trostyanets.
Since the announcement of the group's conception several weeks ago, nearly 50 residents have signed up to be a part of Mayor Kelly’s working group, and 30 residents joined the initial online meeting to further explain the possibilities of the group.
“I’m not the least bit surprised at the level of interest and the outpouring of support we’ve seen from Chattanoogans since we first pitched this idea last month,” said Mayor Kelly. “Chattanoogans have a humanitarian heart and want to help, and I’m excited that we can officially offer them a way to get involved.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the establishment of a new working group to rally resident support for a Ukrainian city.
The city of Trostyanets survived 31 days of Russian occupation, and is struggling to recover from the effects of the ongoing unrest.
The all-new working group would give Chattanooga residents an opportunity to help the war-torn town recover and rebuild, and open up new cross-Atlantic relationships and opportunities for economic development and trade.
“Chattanoogans have been inspired by Ukraine’s courage and determination throughout their fight for freedom from Russian aggression, and I have been asked many times since the beginning of the war, ‘Tim, how can we help?’” said Mayor Kelly. “I believe that publicizing the story of Trostyanets is a start, and by setting up a resident-led effort to determine the best way to expand our engagement and help them rebuild, we’re creating a tangible way for folks to get involved.”
Chattanooga City Council will consider a resolution that would confirm the partnership between the City of Chattanooga and the City of Trostyanets on economic, scientific, technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
The working group will consist of a committee of residents, "sympathetic to the plight of Trostyanets and the Ukraine who only seek to live peaceful lives with the blessings of a democratically elected government — and who are seeking a way to help," a press release said. "The group will determine the best course of action in establishing plans to provide support to the Trostyanets."
No city tax dollars are involved in the effort.
