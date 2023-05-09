UPDATES: Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday approved a 10-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, program for Kordsa Inc.’s $50 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in Hixson.
Already approved by Hamilton County, Tuesday's sign-off ratifies the agreement with Kordsa.
According to the city, Kordsa will get a 100% tax property reduction the first year, 75% the second year, 60% the third year, then 50% per year for the remainder of 10 years under the PILOT. The company will continue to pay property taxes on all existing operations and continue to pay 100% of school taxes throughout the term of the PILOT and beyond.
The expansion is expected to create 200 jobs.
“This is a win-win for the people of Chattanooga and for Kordsa, and I’m confident that the value our community will realize through this project and through our continued partnership with Kordsa will span long beyond the time horizon of this program,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “When you look at this $50 million investment in a broader context – beyond the 200 direct and over 400 indirect jobs it will create, the more than $39 million annual direct and indirect wages and benefits, or the estimated $83 million single-shot economic benefit to Chattanooga – you realize that success really does breed success: The total investment in the old DuPont property now exceeds $150 million, and the North River Commerce Center is becoming a premiere commerce corridor for our city.”
Kordsa is also expected to partner with the Chattanooga through this project to provide greenway access to the riverfront, adding 35 miles of trails and greenway.
“We are committed to providing growth opportunities at our Chattanooga facility. We are proud of being able to create many new jobs in the future.”, said Kadir Toplu, COO of Kordsa, Inc.