UPDATE: Mayor Tim Kelly has issued a statement regarding the Naughty Cat Café, saying, “As a former business owner with firsthand experience navigating the incoherence of the current sign ordinance, Mayor Kelly empathizes with the frustrations that people feel about it. He is committed to a common sense update, and work has already started toward a rewrite. In the meantime, our City Code Inspectors are often in the unenviable position of enforcing the rules as they currently are. In this particular case, no citation or notice of violation was issued. City officials simply engaged the business owner in a professional and courteous conversation, and we always work with businesses to help get them into compliance. One thing is certain: there is no targeting or singling-out happening. We encourage anyone who feels they have been wrongfully cited to reach out to the Board of Sign Appeals.”
PREVIOUS STORY: The city forced Naughty Cat Café to remove a sign that has been on the sidewalk in front of their business for nearly five years.
A sign that says 30 cats inside.
When Heath Hanson and his wife showed up to work this week, three code enforcement officers from the city of Chattanooga walked in and handed out the violations regarding the sign.
Naughty Cat Café Co-Owner Heath Hanson was surprised by the city of Chattanooga code enforcement visit since the sign has been outside of the business for nearly five years.
He said it is in guidance of what they were told when they first opened.
“Every morning we roll it out and every evening we roll it back. It might seem to some people like a trivial thing or not a big deal or a little sign, but in actuality, for a small business like ours, it is so very important. That sign is quantifiably responsible for an exponential amount of guest, revenue, attention that is generated for these cats and the work that we are trying to do here,” Hanson said.
Hanson asked why the sign is, all of a sudden, a problem.
“It was very clear, he said I'm not sure who you communicated with in the past but they clearly don't work at the city anymore. These codes have been on the books for a very long time; however, they have never been enforced; that the city has never allocated the time, energy, and resources to actually going out in the streets and enforcing the codes,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the code enforcement officer went on to say that the city has allocated additional funds and resources to hire people to enforce the codes.
He attempted to improvise, but no luck.
“I said can I wheel my little sign away from the street, and they said no, so I accepted that and I said is it alright if I wheel it in front of my business immediately in front of my front door, off the street, off the parking lot, off the sidewalk, everything and they said unequivocally no signs, nowhere, no how, anytime,” Hanson said.
Hanson claims his business has seen its slowest day since being open with the sign not on the sidewalk where hundreds of travelers can see it daily.
Hanson hopes to have his sign back out soon and would love to discuss the violation with city officials.
Local 3 reached out to the city of Chattanooga and is waiting to hear back.