UPDATE: Chattanooga’s Beer & Wrecker Board is discussing a violation against The Blue Light Thursday morning.
Police say they received an anonymous call the first night of the city’s executive order on Station Street that the bar was in violation.
The city also announced today they will be unveiling the city’s safety plan for the street with business owners.
The city of Chattanooga and business owners on Station Street are close to reaching an agreement on a permanent safety plan, according to a city spokesperson.
Mayor Tim Kelly's executive order enters its second weekend Friday, and Kelly said extending it is still on the table when it expires on May 5.
A spokesperson for the city said the mayor's office met with Station Street business owners this week to discuss options for the safety plan.
"It was clear that everyone involved recognizes the importance of fostering a vibrant entertainment district, profitable businesses, and, most importantly, prioritizing public safety," the spokesperson said in a statement to Local 3 News. "We're making progress toward an agreement."
Kelly's executive order forces businesses on the street to close by 1 a.m. and to have last call by 12:30 a.m. The order also pauses the street's open container alcohol policy, which was created in 2017.
Meanwhile, business owners said they have been hurting since the executive order went into place, losing as much as half of their profits.
It's in response to near-weekly fights and violence on the street.
Chattanooga Police said Thursday the department is planning on dedicating a unit of officers to Station Street and other entertainment areas across the street to try and prevent violence proactively.
"There are events that crop up during the spring and during the summer all over the city, and we don't want to just pay attention to one section of town," said Executive Police Chief Glenn Scruggs. "We're staffing a unit, a team of officers, to be able to be fluid and respond to issues and be proactive and be in places where violence might occur."
Security staff will be provided by a combination of on-duty officers and off-duty officers funded by the bars, according to chief Scruggs.
The city is also considering closing the street to car traffic.