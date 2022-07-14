UPDATE: Two suspects were taken in to custody on Thursday afternoon after a chase from Knoxville led to a three-hour manhunt in Ooltewah.
Sgt. Cecil Harvey with Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Knoxville trooper was patrolling on I-75 South near mile marker 61 in Monroe County when he saw a black Chrysler 200 being driven in a hazardous and reckless manner, which posed an immediate threat to the public.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, 22-year-old Eric Hagood Jr. from College Park, Georgia, took off with Steven Seabrum from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The chase ended when Hagood crashed near the Ooltewah exit.
Both Hagood and Seabrum ran from the crash site, but Seabrum didn’t get far and was caught.
Hagood was finally found by Hamilton County deputies in the 8200 block of Mitchell Mill Road near Hunter Road around 12:30pm.
No one was hurt during the chase or manhunt.
As of now, charges are still pending.
