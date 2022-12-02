UPDATE: Local 3 News has learned that all charges against Davis Lundy, the former policy advisor for the Hamilton County Mayor, have been dropped.
Lundy appeared in court in Collegedale on Wednesday to face charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent that stemmed from his arrest in October.
Police say they stopped Lundy on Apison Pike after smelling marijuana smoke coming from his vehicle.
Police body cam video shows officers found a glass of wine, an opened bottle of wine, and a mason jar of what police said they believed was marijuana.
Lundy claimed the suspected marijuana was CBD.
Lundy resigned from the mayor's office following his arrest.
PREVIOUS STORY: Local 3 News has obtained body camera video from the arrest of the former policy advisor for Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
Davis Lundy was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.
An officer pulled Lundy over after smelling marijuana smoke coming from the vehicle.
The video shows officers found a glass of wine, an opened bottle of wine, and a jar of what police say they believed to be marijuana.
Lundy claims the suspected marijuana is CBD.
He told officers he was smoking hours before he had driven and had a glass of wine at dinner that night.
According to Tennessee law, open containers are allowed if you are in the passenger seat, but not if you're the driver.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp’s office released the following statement:
"Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed in his apparent lack of judgment. Mr. Lundy offered his resignation earlier today, which I accepted. I’m encouraged by the talented team we are building to lead county government into the future and we won’t be slowed by this regrettable distraction.”
PREVIOUS STORY: A man who serves as a policy advisor for current Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp was arrested last week and charged with DUI, according to the Collegedale Police Department.
Thursday night, a Collegedale police officer stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Apison Pike Thursday night, Oct. 6 under suspicion of DUI.
The driver was identified as Walter Davis Lundy. He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent.
In an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3 News, the officer pulled Lundy's Jeep over after following it and smelling marijuana smoke coming from the vehicle.
After searching Lundy's vehicle, 0.7 grams of suspected marijuana was found and a half-filled glass of wine, as well as an open bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. Another glass jar was found that contained 22.3 grams of suspected marijuana, on the rear flor of the Jeep.
After his arrest, Lundy refused to consent to a breath or blood alcohol test.
Lundy was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and given a $1500 bond. His court date has been set for November 30, 2022, in Collegedale.