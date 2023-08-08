UPDATE: Charges against a woman accused of a Chattanooga man's 2009 murder were dismissed on Tuesday during a court hearing.
Local 3 News was in the courtroom when Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp asked a judge to dismiss the charges of first degree murder and robbery filed against Angel Bumpass.
Bumpass was accused of murdering 68-year-old Franklin Bonner who police say was found dead in his home in the Washington Hills Community.
During the investigation, police say two fingerprints were found that they say belonged to Bumpass, who was 13-years old at the time of Bonnor’s death.
Bumpass was originally convicted in 2019 when she was 24-years old, according to court records. However, her conviction was thrown out because of errors by the court and new trial was granted.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the judge granted General Wamp's request to drop the charges against Bumpass.
